Serbia points at EU role in Kosovo government’s persecution of Serbs

BELGRADE, January 15. /TASS/. Authorities in the unrecognized republic of Kosovo are once again persecuting the region’s Serbian population, a byproduct of the Kosovo government’s violent attitude and the European Union’s inaction, a high-ranking Serbian government official said.

"The news of [Kosovo Prime Minister Albin] Kurti’s large-scale onslaught on Serbian institutions reached me during my visit to Brussels. A delegation from Belgrade arrived here to discuss the issue of missing persons, while Kurti and Pristina have opted for the path of violence and unilateral actions. This policy of terror puts the very possibility of dialogue into question," said Petar Petkovic, the director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija.

"Clearly, Kurti is not the only one to blame here. The European Union bears its share of the responsibility, too," Petkovic wrote on the X social network.

Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric, in turn, said that today’s coordinated action, which marks a dangerous escalation, was directed against important Serbian institutions.

"These aggressive moves are not just an attack on institutions but a blatant attempt to undermine the collective rights and identity of Serbs in Kosovo," he wrote on X. "The international community must not remain silent. By turning a blind eye, it risks endorsing actions that prioritize political agendas over basic human rights and the implementation of agreed-upon frameworks."

"Silence is complicity," he added.

On Tuesday, members of the unrecognized Kosovo’s "police" raided local self-governance bodies, taking control of post offices and other Serbian institutions and paralyzing their work. According to a report by the Tanjug news agency, Kosovo law enforcement seized Serbian institutions to the south of the Ibar River. Kosovo officers sealed entrances with yellow tape and informed staffers that they were temporarily relieved of their duties until further notice.