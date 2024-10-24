Trash Balloon with leaflets falls near south Korea's presidential residence

SEOUL, October 24. /TASS/. A balloon containing garbage and political leaflets criticizing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee, allegedly launched from North Korea, landed on the grounds of the South Korean Presidential Residence, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the president's security service.

"This morning, a North Korean trash balloon burst in the air, scattering garbage across the government complex in the Yongsan District of Seoul," the security service stated, adding that the contents posed no danger.

On July 24, a trash balloon had previously fallen on the grounds of the South Korean Presidential Residence. However, this marks the first time that leaflets openly criticizing the president and his wife have been found among the balloon's contents. One leaflet compares South Korea's First Lady to Marie Antoinette, while another depicts President Yoon Suk Yeol "raving about the end of the regime in the face of nuclear power," Yonhap reported.