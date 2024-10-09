New EU sanctions against Russia to remain in effect until October 9, 2025 — document

BRUSSELS, October 9. /TASS/. The new mechanism of restrictive measures against Russia the EU Council adopted on Tuesday will remain in effect until October 9, 2025, according to a resolution published in the Official Journal of the EU.

"This Decision shall apply until 9 October 2025," the document says.

At present, although some mechanisms of the EU are approved for one year, the main sanction measures against Russia in the EU are revised every six months.

On September 13, The Financial Times reported that the permanent representatives of the EU countries will consider the possibility of extending anti-Russian sanctions less frequently than every six months, and their term may be extended to three years. As the publication explained, this is due to the demands of the United States, which is ready to participate in providing a loan to Kiev in the amount of $50 billion at the expense of income from Russian assets as part of the G7, if it receives guarantees that these funds will not be released in the near future.

On October 8, the EU Council adopted a new mechanism of restrictive measures that will be aimed to battle certain "destabilizing activities" of Russia abroad. Decisions on what is regarded "hybrid activities" and "interference" will be taken exclusively by the EU Council, on the proposal of EU members or its foreign policy service.

In turn, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, issued a separate statement in connection with the approval of the new sanctions mechanism, where he provided a list of "hybrid threats " that Brussels accuses Russia of in relation to EU and NATO countries today including "cyber-attacks, information manipulation and interference campaigns, cases of arson, vandalism and sabotage, including against our critical infrastructure as well as, instrumentalization of migration and other disruptive actions." Borrell also believes that Russia "continue to disrupt satellite communications, violate European airspace and conduct attacks physical attacks against individuals on the territory of the EU."