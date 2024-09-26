Opposition forces based abroad may be paid to stage revolt — Belarusian president

MINSK, September 26. /TASS/. Belarus needs to stay vigilant ahead of the 2025 elections, as opposition forces based abroad may be paid to stage an armed revolt, President Alexander Lukashenko warned.

"No one gives money to people for idle talk. They are losing both the international and domestic narrative to our journalists - completely. They are far behind, so they have told them (opposition members - TASS): guys, idle talk is a good thing so carry on with it. Here is some money for that but the rest will be spent on a more effective struggle, that is, an armed revolt," Lukashenko pointed out, as cited by the SB. Belarus Today media outlet.

According to the president, foreign powers are dead-set on "breaking into Belarus," seizing "a part of the country" and sowing instability. "That’s why, along with dealing with the harvest and other economic issues, I have to devote significant attention to our country’s national defense," Lukashenko said. In his view, "an armed invasion into Belarus" is the opposition’s endgame.

"Don’t think, as some say, that we’ve ‘cleaned up’ everything here. First, nobody has been cleared out," the president went on to say. "Those who fled were the ones who needed to be dealt with. Well, they made their choice; they fled, so be it. But we cannot afford to relax," Lukashenko added.

The Belarusian president also said, addressing newly appointed officials: "You should fear no one as this is your own country; you should have no doubt that we will not just make it through all this but will do everything we must do.".