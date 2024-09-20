EC to announce loan of 35 bln euro for Ukraine

LONDON, September 20. /TASS/. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will announce the provision of a loan of 35 bln euro to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported with reference to sources.

According to the report, this initiative is part of the G7 plan to allocate $50 bln to Kiev using profits from frozen Russian assets. The amount of 35 bln euro is a compromise for the European Union, which will allow it to bypass Hungary's veto and provide a loan regardless of US participation.

Before the money is available to Ukraine, the loan must be approved by the majority of the EU countries and the European Parliament by the end of the year.

Earlier, von der Leyen announced her arrival in Kiev.