US arms supplies to Taiwan violate one-China principle — Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. The United States is seriously violating the one-China principle by planning new arms deliveries to the island of Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Zhang Xiaogang stated.

"The US arms deliveries to Taiwan, one of China's provinces, seriously violate the one-China principle and three joint communiques. <...> This significantly infringes on China’s sovereignty and security interests, and severely undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the official said on the Chinese Defense Ministry's WeChat account.

The spokesman emphasized that Beijing expresses strong dissatisfaction and has already explicitly opposed such a policy of the US authorities. "The United States is sending an absolutely improper signal to the separatists while supporting them with arms," he added. "By doing so, the US is gradually pushing Taiwan toward military aggression."

Zhang Xiaogang called Taiwan's independence supporters "the biggest malignant tumor" that threatens peace and stability in the region. Within the frames of Sino-US relations the Taiwan issue is being a line that cannot be crossed, he reminded.

"We insist that the United States should adequately fulfill its commitments, refrain from supporting Taiwan's independence and renounce military contacts with Taipei," Zhang Xiaogang clarified. He said Washington should "take practical actions to maintain stable, adequate, and sustainable development of relations between China and the United States, as well as between their armed forces."

"China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) will continue to strengthen military training and enhance its combat readiness. We will take decisive, effective measures and firmly prevent any separatist attempts to secure Taiwan's alleged independence, as well as interference of external forces," the official concluded.

Arms supplies to Taipei

Earlier, the US State Department approved a potential 228-million dollar sale of various spare parts, including aviation parts, to Taiwan. Congress has 30 days to review the potential deal and possibly block it.

Washington's military-technical cooperation with Taipei is a matter of Beijing’s concern. Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949 but is considered a province of the People’s Republic of China according to the official position supported by most nations, including Russia. The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established relations with China. While recognizing the one-China policy, Washington continues to maintain contacts with the Taipei government. The US is Taiwan's main arms supplier.