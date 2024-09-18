Gas supplies from Russia to Gagauzia will start when risks of their disruption eliminated

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Before the start of gas supplies from Russia, the Gagauz autonomous republic of Moldova intends to eliminate all risks of their disruption due to possible opposition from Chisinau, head of the republic, Eugenia Gutsul, told TASS on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women's Forum. When asked about when Russian gas supplies to Gagauzia might begin she replied: "We are working on it."

"The thing is that we already had a practice when we actually bought gas at a good price, signed an agreement with a German company, with a Turkish one, and it was already on the border with Ukraine. But our authorities suspended the company's license, thereby depriving our residents of the Gagauz autonomy of gas at a good, optimal price. Therefore, we are now working to really eliminate all risks. They are afraid that Ilan Shor's team can agree on an affordable good price for gas," Gutsul said.

"Of course, they will not allow us and our residents to receive gas at a good price. Therefore, we want to gradually eliminate all the risks, so that this gas actually reaches us in the Gagauz autonomy," she added.

In the spring, Gutsul visited Russia and met with the country's president, Vladimir Putin. After that, she reported on the development of a number of projects for cooperation between Russia and Gagauzia, including those related to gas supplies.