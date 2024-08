MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijan would like to join BRICS, the republic’s Ambassador to Moscow Polad Bulbuloglu said in an interview with TASS before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Baku.

"There is a long queue of those willing to join BRICS. Azerbaijan has indeed stated such willingness. We have talked about it with our Russian colleagues, but this process and issue is in progress," he said when asked whether Baku has officially applied for joining the integration.