FBI raids Virginia home of Russian political commentator Dimitri Simes — media

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has raided the house owned by political scientist Dimitri Simes, a Soviet-born US national, Rappahannock News reported.

According to the news portal, FBI agents first descended on his estate in Rappahannock County, Virginia, on Tuesday morning and came again on Thursday morning (local time). Neighbors told the news outlet that the agents were seemingly confiscating things.

"The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity. We have no further comment as this is an ongoing matter," Public Affairs Officer at the FBI Samantha Shero told the news portal.

There is yellow crime scene tape around the property, and two agents confirmed to the news outlet that the FBI is working at the scene. The news portal wrote, citing court records, that Dimitri Simes and his wife Anastasia bought the house in July 2021.

Simes told the news portal that he was out of the country. While he said that he was aware of the "activity" at his estate, he did not know exactly what was happening there. "I was not officially notified of any action. I have not seen a warrant. I was not contacted by any law enforcement or anyone else whatsoever," Simes said. "I’m puzzled and concerned. I certainly will take steps to get proper information and then to take proper action," he continued as he said that he was unaware if he was at the center of any law enforcement investigation.

Meanwhile, Simes confirmed to TASS that he had not been officially notified of any FBI searches at his property. When asked about whether reports about an FBI raid were true, Simes said: "Yes, they are."

Simes, a political analyst, historian and TV show host, was born in Moscow in 1947. In 1973, he moved to the United States.