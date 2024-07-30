US to send Kiev armament for F-16 jets — newspaper

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. The US has agreed to arm a dozen of Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the US will arm a dozen of F-16 jets with "American-made missiles and other advanced weapons." In particular, Washington will provide air-to-air missiles.

The US also plans to arm Ukraine with AGM-88 HARM air-to-ground missiles, AMRAAM advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and AIM-9X short-range air-to-air missiles.

According to the newspaper, the timing of the deliveries is unknown.

Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly emphasized that new arms deliveries to Ukraine won’t change the situation on the front, but will only lead to the prolongation of the conflict. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that all cargoes containing weapons for Kiev will become Russia’s legitimate targets.