2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Archbishop of Athens condemns Olympics opening ceremony

Olympic competitions are not broadcast in Russia

ATHENS, July 29. /TASS/. Archbishop of Athens and all Greece Ieronymos has lambasted the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

"All this is worthy of absolute contempt," the Orthodox Times portal quoted him as saying.

The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper." In addition, the event was marked by some other mishaps: the Olympic flag near the Eiffel Tower was hung upside down, and athletes from South Korea were introduced as athletes from North Korea.

Parts of the ceremony that were widely circulated on social networks stirred debates both in Russia and abroad. Thus, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the ceremony for showing the lack of culture and public morals in the West. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS that "there were some absolutely disgusting moments" during the ceremony and said it was a shame that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had approved it.

The Olympic Games are being held in Paris from July 26 through August 11. Athletes from Russia and Belarus can compete only as neutral on conditions that they are not affiliated with the military of law enforcement and do not represent team sports. Olympic competitions are not broadcast in Russia.

IDF reports new strikes at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
An armed militant squad was eliminated near the settlement of Meiss El Jabal
Russian MFA lodges protest with Czech charge d'affaires over embassy employee
On July 29, the charge d'affaires of the Czech Republic in Russia Jan Ondrejka was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry
West losing fight for global South’s support to Russia — top Polish diplomat
According to Radoslaw Sikorski, the West needs to suggest to the countries of the global South that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be seen as a "colonial war"
Erdogan warns that Turkey may enter Israel
According to the television channel, this way the Turkish leader reiterated his readiness to support Palestine by any means
Up to 1,000 militants attack Russian fighters in Mali — statement
It is reported that on July 25, the militants attacked again, "but thanks to the coordinated actions of storm troopers and Malian servicemen, the attempted attack was repelled"
Russian paratroopers’ drones wipe out Ukraine’s M-777, ammo depot in Kherson Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, troops used Lancet drones for the assault
About 20,000 sanctions slapped on Russian economy by collective West — MFA
According to Alexander Pankin, this never-ending sanctions campaign carried out by the US and the EU is aimed at making Russia "weak," to the point of "collapse"
Putin congratulates Maduro on being re-elected President of Venezuela
Venezuela’s incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won the country's presidential election on Sunday, President of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela Elvis Amoroso said
Russia not meddling in US presidential election — Medvedev
The question is for voters, who will be elected, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Battlegroup Center liberates DPR’s Volchye settlement
Ukraine’s daily losses in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center amount up to 400 troops
Russia sends signals to Israel about urgent need for ceasefire — ambassador
Anatoly Viktorov also drew attention to the fact that the main thing now was to show restraint
Belousov, Austin discussed Kiev's 'covert operation' by phone on July 12 — newspaper
Pentagon was not aware of the Ukrainian operation, but took Moscow's warning "seriously enough to contact the Ukrainians and say, essentially, if you’re thinking about doing something like this, don’t
Gasum halts Russian LNG purchases
"Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and has accordingly ceased all purchases of Russian LNG," the company said
Erdogan's tough talk on Israel sign of rising tensions — Russian envoy
Some local TV channels disseminated Erdogan's latest harsh statement against Israel on Sunday. He did not specify what he meant by the expression "enter Israel"
Risk of full-scale Israeli-Lebanese conflict soars — expert
According to Grigory Lukyanov, Israel's aim is to inflict the maximum military damage on its opponents: not only Hamas, but also Hezbollah and pro-Iranian groups along Israel’s entire perimeter border before the US presidential election
Pentagon declines to comment on Putin’s remarks on deployment of US arms in Germany
The White House and the Department of State have not yet responded to the requests to comment on this matter
West showing readiness for further escalation in Ukraine — envoy
It is "too early" to talk about a settlement in this situation, Russian Deputy Permanent OSCE Representative Maxim Buyakevich said
Food, transportation issues hang over 2024-Paris Games — French daily
The Organizing Committee also stated that they have increased the volume and portions of food needed to nourish the participating athletes
Russian Navy outstrips world’s leading navies — official
As for the competition between the world’s navies, I think we are the best, Viktor Yevtukhov said
UK prime minister says immediate measures for ceasefire in Middle East necessary
Keir Starmer "reiterated his ongoing support for Israel’s right to self-defense in accordance with international law"
Ukraine loses first-line fortifications near Slavyansk, Kramatorsk — Russian officer
Apty Alaudinov stressed that Russian forces "can go a number of different ways in maneuvering to block the enemy"
Malaysia sends application to Russia to join BRICS — PM
Lavrov promised that as the BRICS president Russia will help Malaysia promote its interest to the partnership with the association
EU to be held accountable for supporting war in Ukraine — Orban
The prime minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of a traditional summer university organized in Romania by Hungarian NGOs and organizations of the Hungarian minority in Romania
Putin warns about Russia’s countermeasures to US missile deployment in Germany
Russian state and military command facilities, administrative-industrial centers and defense infrastructure will come within the range of such weapons
About 200 ships, boats to take part in Russian Navy Day parades
The celebrations will culminate in concerts, military bands’ performances and festive fireworks displays
Ukrainian opposition demands parliament speaker's resignation over pro-Hitler remarks
The speaker’s shocking remarks sparked outrage among the public
US fomenting tensions when speaking about flights of Russian strategic aviation — Putin
Our attention today is called to growing fomenting of tensions by Washington in connection with flights of the Russian strategic aviation, the president said
IOC removes video with main episodes of Paris Olympics opening ceremony
In particular, organizers of the ceremony were accused of disrespect to religious people because of mockery of the Last Supper picture by Leonardo da Vinci
Press review: Israel, Lebanon inch closer to war and India plays peacemaker on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 29th
Shipbuilders float out Molniya-class fast-speed missile boat for Russian Navy
The upgraded missile boat will get the name of Stupinets in honor of the city of Stupino in the Moscow Region
Putin ready to meet with new Iranian president at BRICS summit in October
The Iranian side has an invitation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Egypt warns against opening new front in Lebanon
The ministry called on the international community to "interfere immediately to spare the peoples of the region of catastrophic consequences of the expanding [Middle East] conflict, which pose a threat to the system of international security and peace."
Argentine authorities threaten to overtake Venezuelan Embassy, Caracas says
"We denounce the government of Javier Milei that, in the midst of its desperation, is threatening to invade Venezuela’s Embassy in Argentina which is a violation of the Vienna Convention," Deputy Foreign Minister Rander Pena said
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates two communities in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Seven NATO ships shadowed Russian naval group during its visit to Cuba in June — officer
Nobody approached closer than 20 cable length, Pavel Konov, the frigate’s commander, said
Kremlin says attempts to blame Russia for infrastructure attacks in France are fake news
The Western media, Dmitry Peskov noted, "does not stop at anything to literally accuse Russia of everything that goes wrong"
Medvedev describes US election as fight of spiders in jar
As a matter of fact, now tis is nothing but a fight of spiders in a jar
QUAD slams threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukrainian conflict 'unacceptable'
The foreign ministers also expressed concern about the humanitarian consequences of the Ukrainian conflict and its impact on food and energy security, especially for developing and least developed countries
Karelia dam break leaves one killed, preliminary reports say
The relief effort is ongoing
Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s debt in Russia exceeds $202.4 million
Eight enforcement proceedings were initiated against him in 2005, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2022
Putin orders agreement on common energy market of Russia, Belarus be signed
The common energy market is a strategic issue in relations between Moscow and Minsk
Ukraine needs Finnish model: cede territories, preserve statehood — Ukrainian politician
Advisor to ex-Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin recalled that Finland had not been occupied by anyone during World War II
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Kremlin spokesman says Olympics opening ceremony had ‘utterly disgusting’ parts
Dmitry Peskov said one could now "begin to feel sorry for the fate of the International Olympic Committee"
Undermanned Ukrainian army gradually retreating, says expert
Colonel Ralf Thiele noted that the superiority of Russia's economy and defense industry over Ukraine's has turned into a significant problem for the Ukrainian army, which still relies on military aid from the West
China to continue helping with talks on Ukraine, demands US cancel sanctions — Wang Yi
The Chinese minister said Beijing does not accept slander, "planted evidence" and blackmail
US coalition's drones fly too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
He also said that two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 and two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day
West wants to defeat Russia militarily to get access to its wealth — Hungarian premier
Orban recalled the period of the 1990s, when "Europeans were welcomed in Russia and managed to infiltrate the Russian economy, meeting no resistance"
Vehicles, weapons used by Malian militants reveal coordination by Western forces — officer
On July 26, armed militants attacked a patrol of government forces near Ti-n-Zaouatene in northeastern Mali, on the border with Algeria
Israeli MP, defense minister authorized to make decision on Lebanon
Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu called a meeting of the war cabinet to discuss the current escalation of the situation on the border with Lebanon
Peru recalls its ambassador to Venezuela for consultations — top diplomat
The Peruvian authorities refused to recognize the victory of Nicolas Maduro in the Venezuelan presidential election held on Sunday
Triathlon events at 2024 Paris Games may be postponed — Paris deputy mayor
"We are making plans here, but I hope that we will not have to resort to such contingencies," Pierre Rabadan noted
Transnistria does not intend to integrate into EU together with Moldova, says its leader
Earlier, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Cristina Gerasimov admitted that her country had been invited to the EU as a unitary state and the Transnistrian problem would have to be resolved first for joining the EU
Entry into Israel that Erdogan mentioned impossible in practice — Turkish expert
Huseyin Bagci did not rule out that Erdogan's remarks at a meeting with party activists in the Black Sea province of Rize were addressed primarily to the domestic target audience
Referendum on peace with Russia won't exempt Zelensky from responsibility — governor
Vladimir Saldo also emphasized that at least four more regions of Novorossiya should reunite with Russia: the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev and Odessa Regions
Ukraine has no access to Sea of Azov, its strategy detached from reality — official
Nikolay Patrushev also underscored that ships of Western states cannot freely access Azov ports
Electric power station in Russia’s Oryol Region damaged by drone attack
There are no casualties, regional head Andrey Klychkov said
Transnistrian leader says is ready for dialogue with Moldovan president
Talks on the Transnistrian issue have been faltering since 2019 amid political uncertainty in Moldova
Russian forces liberate DPR’s Lozovatskoye — top brass
The central battlegroup defeated six Ukrainian brigades
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Kazakhstan renews import ban until end of 2024
The threat remains of wheat imports to the country by gray schemes and its reexport by motor transport from border regions of the Russian Federation
Australia, India, US, Japan condemn North Korea for missile launches, nuclear program
Despite accusations about the alleged cooperation of Moscow and Pyongyang, which have been repeatedly voiced in the West and in Japan, Russia is not mentioned in the point about North Korea
Russian artillery destroys Abrams tank, crew, using Krasnopol smart munition
According to the artillery system’s commander, the tank got stuck in the mud and was subsequently destroyed by Russian artillery
Good to know Paris Olympics opening ceremony not on air in Russia, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov commented on the scandalous parts of the ceremony, including a provocative LGBT parody
Maduro wins presidency, US hints at foul play: results of Venezuelan election
Venezuela's National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso released the agency’s first ballot, according to which 5,150,092 voters, or 51.2% of the electorate, supported Maduro after 80% of the ballots were counted
FSB apprehends Zaporozhye Region resident for spying on Russian troops for Ukraine
A criminal probe has been launched on espionage charges, the FSB noted
Kremlin sure Russian military to study US decision on new military command in Japan
It is reported that the new structure will be transferred the functions of operational command of 55,000 US servicemen
Ukraine’s top brass admits tense situation in Pokrovsk area in DPR
Meanwhile, some commanders of the Ukrainian army’s 59th motorized infantry brigade fighting in the Pokrovsk direction had been disciplined after reports in social media that the military command’s orders had resulted in heavy casualties
Transnistrian leader views Russian peacekeeping mission as guarantee of talks with Moldova
Moldova has proposed replacing the peacekeepers with a civilian mission holding an international mandate
Zelensky's decree banning talks with Russia must be scrapped, says adviser to ex-president
According to Oleg Soskin, the framework for a deal was already initialed in Istanbul, and this can be used to kickstart negotiations
Twenty-five Ukrainian army accomplices detained in Kherson, Zaporozhye regions
The agency noted that four of them were engaged in espionage, collecting information about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces units, National Guard troops, as well as the Interior Ministry, passing it to their handlers
BRICS countries account for 35% of global GDP — Russian MFA
"The share of trade inside countries of the South is larger than that of trade between countries of the South and the North, which "also disapproves the customary idea that the main trade partners are developing countries and Western counteragents," Alexander Pankin said
Ukrainians should decide whether they want to give up territories — top Austrian diplomat
Alexander Schallenberg emphasized that there could be no negotiations on Ukraine without Kiev
Majority of Japanese politicians against developing relations with Russia — Kremlin
"Regrettably, Japan’s leaders aren’t stopping at taking this position on relations with Russia, instead seeking to exert pressure on those who have a different point of view and want to find ways to develop communication," Dmitry Peskov said
Austrian foreign minister opposes breaking ties with Russia
According to Alexander Schallenberg, channels for negotiations with Russia do exist
Belarus sees 'tremendous prospects' in its SCO membership — Lukashenko
The Belarusian head of state opined that "it's necessary to immediately determine the strategy of movement to the goals we've outlined, and it should be done without delay"
Kremlin spokesman says no plans to meet with Japanese lawmaker visiting Russia
Member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament Muneo Suzuki has been on a visit to Russia since July 28 and plans to return home on August 1
Impossible to completely eradicate Hamas as Netanyahu seeks - Lavrov
Lavrov pointed out that certain countries are trying to draw up new compromise proposals that call for an end to violence step by step, given that Israel rejects an immediate ceasefire
Washington provides military aid package for Kiev worth $200 million — White House
According to the US official, the new aid package will include mortar shells, and munitions for Javelin and other anti-tank systems
No reasons for stripping TASS journalists of their Olympic accreditations provided
All the correspondents have a lot of expertise and have represented Russia and TASS at the largest sports tournaments
Ukrainian serviceman highlights tense situation for Kiev forces near Pokrovsk in DPR
Russian forces deny the Ukrainian army an opportunity to take new positions and entrench, the soldier said
US moves tanks from Germany to Poland — radio
According to its information, 87 tanks, 150 infantry fighting vehicles and 18 self-propelled artillery units will be transferred to the base in Powidz in the central part of the country
Press review: Assessing Kamala's election chances and Zelensky sings different tune
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 23rd
Venezuelan election on the level, Russian foreign ministry confirms
"The election was well-organized and held in a peaceful and calm atmosphere, with no serious violations, despite the challenges to public security, which was certified by international observers," the ministry said
Orban says world steadily taking Russia’s side in Ukrainian conflict
The prime minister said Russia is supported by "the largest countries in the world," including China and India, as well as Iran
Macron’s 'triumph of liberalism' proceeding as planned — Russian diplomat
That is what Maria Zakharova told TASS, commenting on the news agency’s journalists being stripped of their accreditation at the Olympics
Russian forces repel almost 40 Ukrainian attempts to penetrate LPR over week
Over the past week, Russian troops also destroyed 10 Ukrainian tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, two Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket systems, more than 170 various combat vehicles, 123 field artillery guns, 20 electronic warfare stations and 37 field ammunition depots, Andrey Marochko said
US played key role in ousting Ukrainian president in 2014, researcher says
Jeffrey Sachs noted that the course of NATO expansion to Ukraine and Georgia was adopted by US President George Bush Jr. back in 2008
Insulting letter to French interior minister preliminarily found to contain plague virus
According to the newspaper, the envelope was found in Dijon
Senior Russian diplomat says confrontation between global majority and West is off scale
According to Alexander Pankin, many international institutes that were established 70-80 years ago "allow to continue playing by the rules that were invented by the West, which keeps adjusting them to various club or other group formats"
Russia celebrates Navy Day with Main Naval Parade on Neva River
Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin is reviewing the Main Naval Parade
US concerned about security level of its missile warning satellite cluster — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that the US space forces find very worrisome the anti-satellite capabilities of China and Russia, as well as the low resistance of the orbital cluster to the potential impact of nuclear weapons
Iran's army detains tanker carrying 700,000 liters of oil in Persian Gulf
Together with nine crew members, who are citizens of India, the tanker was sent to the port of Imam Khomeini
FACTBOX: Train collides with passenger truck in Volgograd Region
16 people were hospitalized with 13 adults, one child and two conductors among them
UK loses ground in global manufacturing rankings, Russia gains — The Times
China topped the rating, followed by the US
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Finland’s Russian speakers file complaint over closure of border with Russia with EC
The Society said on April 30 that it was working on documents to file suit with the European Court of Human Rights to challenge Finland’s decision to close crossings on the border with Russia
Maduro wins Venezuela’s presidential election — Electoral Council
It is reported that after counting 80% of ballots, Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters or 51.2%
Top Israeli diplomat threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s fate
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Turkish president "follows in the footsteps" of the former Iraq leader
