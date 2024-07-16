Switzerland moves closer to NATO by joining European Sky Shield Initiative — analyst

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Switzerland’s decision to join the European Sky Shield Initiative, a pan-European air defense system, represents a significant departure from its neutrality and a move toward NATO under US pressure, Swiss historian Sebastien Chazot said.

Chazot is a Swiss historian and researcher who specializes in the far-right. He is currently studying the influence of the US defense industry on European news media.

"Switzerland's participation in the European Sky Shield Initiative is bringing it closer to NATO. Officially, this is a German project, but in reality, it is most likely coordinated by the alliance, and therefore the US as well. Generally, Switzerland is moving further away from a neutral position in international affairs, with this tendency clearly strengthening in recent months. In my view, the main reason for this is that external pressure on Switzerland is becoming ever stronger, especially from the United States, but also certainly from Germany," said Chazot.

He said this could also be related to Switzerland's aspiration to purchase a Patriot air defense missile system from the United States.

"What can be said is that Switzerland is clearly not a priority customer for the United States and its defense industry, as evidenced by the F-35s that will be delivered with outdated engines. The US government also decided to postpone the planned delivery of Patriot systems to Switzerland in order to first transfer them to Ukraine," the analyst said.

Chazot said he believes Switzerland will simply have to be patient and clearly understand "that it has absolutely no chance to put up resistance."

"To answer your question, there is indeed a high probability that the Swiss government agreed to participate in ESSI due to the pressure it is experiencing with respect to the delivery of Patriot systems," the historian said.

The analyst noted that Switzerland is not discussing productions of these systems on its territory. He also said the country can’t supply military equipment to Ukraine.

Sky Shield for Switzerland

It was reported on July 9 that the head of the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement, Urs Loehr, signed an application for Switzerland to join the pan-European air defense system called the European Sky Shield Initiative, or ESSI. According to the government, once all participating countries express their position on Switzerland's accession to the system, the Confederation will be able to sign the relevant declaration and a memorandum of understanding for the ESSI joint procurement program.

On April 10, the Swiss Federal Council gave its consent for the country to join the European Sky Shield Initiative. According to a government statement, as a neutral state, Switzerland signed an additional declaration of intent outlining reservations consistent with its status. For example, this document rules out any participation or involvement in international military conflicts.

In 2022, Germany proposed to establish a unified European missile defense and air defense system called Sky Shield in order to address vulnerabilities in EU airspace protection amid the conflict in Ukraine. It also stipulates joint procurement of short, medium and long-range air defense and missile defense systems.