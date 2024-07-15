Armenian-US military drills Eagle Partner kick off in Armenia — Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, July 15./TASS/. The Eagle Partner 2024 exercise, involving Armenian and US servicemen, has kicked off in Armenia and will last until July 24, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"The exercise involves servicemen from the Armenian Armed Forces’ Peacekeeping Brigade, the US Army Europe and Africa and the Kansas National Guard. The drills train stabilization actions between the conflicting parties in the course of peacekeeping tasks. The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the level of interaction between units participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, exchange best practices in the field of command and tactical communication, as well as increase the combat readiness of the Armenian unit," it said.

The ceremony to kickstart the military drills at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy was attended by Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, who praised the work of the US Army Europe and Africa as well as the Kansas National Guard, which has been a partner of Armenia for more than two decades, the Armenian Armed Forces Peacekeeping Brigade, representatives of the US Embassy and employees of the Armenian Defense Ministry who participated in planning the exercise, the release said.

Within the framework of preparations for peacekeeping missions, units preparing for international peacekeeping operations regularly participate in similar joint military exercises and training in partner countries.