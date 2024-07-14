FBI says no grounds to say that shooter at Trump’s rally was part of larger plot

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Investigators say they have no ground to believe that the shooter at former US President Donald Trump’s rally was part of a larger plot, The New York Times said, citing FBI officials.

According to the FBI officials, all indications are that the shooter "acted alone."

Apart from that, they said that the gunmen did not have a history of mental illnesses. They also said that the man’s texts they had reviewed did not have any indications of the man’s strong political beliefs.

The shooting at Trump’s rally is being investigates as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination.

The assassination attempt on Trump was staged at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania late on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state.