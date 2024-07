WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. Turkey is poised to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

"Turkey, which now has the SCO observer status, aims to become the organization’s full member. It should join the Shanghai five," he said at a news conference, aired by TRT Haber.

Erdogan added that he had already discussed the matter with the leaders of Russia and China.