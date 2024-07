OTTAWA, July 11. /TASS/. Canada plans to provide Ukraine with a package of military aid worth 500 million Canadian dollars ($367 mln), the National Post newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce this aid package at the NATO summit in Washington.

No further details were disclosed.

Trudeau is expected to hold a personal meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington, the newspaper added.