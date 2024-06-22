USS Dwight Eisenhower leaves Red Sea — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has left the Red Sea on Saturday and will be replaced with the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

"The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG) departed the US Central Command area of responsibility today and will remain briefly in the US European Command area of responsibility before returning home after more than seven months deployed in support of US regional deterrence and force protection efforts," he said in a statement.

Ryder added that the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group will arrive in the US Central Command's area of responsibility after completing a scheduled exercise in the Indo-Pacific as early as next week.

Earlier, Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement, insisted that the rebels have delivered a strike on the US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. "Our missile troops have conducted an operation attacking the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower with ballistic and cruise missiles in the northern part of the Red Sea. The operation has successfully achieved its goals," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel. Reuters said that sources in the Pentagon had refuted these claims.