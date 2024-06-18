CIS hopes Moldova to resume its active participation — secretary general

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The CIS expects that reason will prevail in Chisinau and Moldova's active participation in the Commonwealth of Independent States will be resumed, the organization’s Secretary General, Sergey Lebedev, told TASS.

"Both Ukraine, despite the special military operation, and Moldova officially stay legally - de jure within the CIS. And we all hope, not only in Russia, but also in the CIS Executive Committee, in other CIS countries, that reason will prevail and both Ukraine and Moldova will resume their active participation in the CIS framework," he said.

Lebedev pointed out that no signals were coming from Chisinau that they wanted to completely quit the post-Soviet bloc.

"They are now withdrawing from a number of agreements within the CIS. But they say that they are withdrawing from those agreements that they allegedly do not need, that do not benefit Moldova. But a significant part of the agreements remain in force for Moldova. They continue to be parties to these agreements, treaties, arrangements," Lebedev went on to say.

"We hear calls from some politicians, let's say, pro-Western politicians, that Moldova should withdraw. But I want to say that also in Kiev, such calls from politicians have been heard for almost 20 years," the CIS secretary general summed up.