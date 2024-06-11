Fighter jets attack 35 terrorist targets in Gaza Strip — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 11. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have struck 35 radical military targets in the Gaza Strip over the day, and troops continue to press on in the central and southern parts of the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

"Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck and dismantled approximately 35 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, weapons storage facilities, launch sites, observation posts, terrorist cells, and additional military infrastructure," the statement reads. "IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the area of Rafah [in the central Gaza Strip]. Over the past day, the troops eliminated armed terrorist cells in close-quarters encounters and located intelligence materials in several targeted raids in the area," the press service noted. "In addition, IDF troops continue to operate in the central Gaza Strip," the IDF concluded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.