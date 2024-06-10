Africa will soon 'roar like a lion' — Zimbabwean President

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Africa is no longer a "sleeping giant", it is rising and will soon "roar like a lion", Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Of course, different African countries are developing at different rates. But at the end of the day, you can see that Africa is no longer a sleeping giant. It is rising. It will roar like a lion and the small spineless states will be afraid," he said.

Mnangagwa stressed that Africa has the resources to "be independent, to reinvent itself, to use technology." "At the same time, Africa needs skills and global capital to help it make the leap in modernization and economic growth," the Zimbabwean President added.

