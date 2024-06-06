Macron thinks French arms can be used in Ukraine for response strikes on Russia

PARIS, June 6. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron does not rule out the use of French weapons for response strikes on Russian soil from Ukraine.

In an interview with TF1 и France 2 TV channels, he said that Paris does not allow using arms for strikes on "civilians or various facilities in Russia" but does not rule out their use "in order to neutralize the point from where Ukraine was attacked." He insisted that "limitations in this issue depend on Russia’s actions."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that President Joe Biden had authorized the use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory. According to him, they can only be used to attack Russian regions bordering Kharkov. Blinken didn’t rule out the possibility of expanding the range in the future.

On the same day, the German cabinet of ministers announced that German weapons may be used to shield the Kharkov Region from Russian attacks. Currently, Western countries have no unified position regarding restrictions on the weapons they supply to Ukraine.