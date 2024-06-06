US introduces visa sanctions against dozens of Georgian citizens over foreign agents bill

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The US Department of State is introducing visa sanctions against dozens of Georgian citizens, including members of the government, parliament, and their relatives.

Washington is ready to take additional measures over the foreign agents bill approved in Georgia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing for journalists.

"This first tranche of visa restrictions comprises members of the Georgian Dream party, members of parliament, law enforcement and private citizens. It remains our hope that Georgia's leaders will reconsider their actions and take steps to move forward with their nation's long stated democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. But if they do not, the United States is prepared to take additional actions," the diplomat noted.

"I can tell you that we are prepared to impose additional sanctions and we will take all other steps as appropriate," he added.