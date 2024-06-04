Syria's relations with Iran contribute to stability in the Middle East — foreign minister

BEIRUT, June 4. /TASS/. Syria and Iran intend to develop comprehensive cooperation that serves the interests of both countries and the prosperity of their peoples, said Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus.

He made this statement at a joint press conference with Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

"The relationship between Damascus and Tehran is strategic and contributes to regional stability," Mekdad noted. "During our talks, we discussed with our Iranian colleague the paths for further effective development."

For his part, Bagheri Kani emphasized that "Iran supports Syria's territorial integrity and the restoration of its sovereignty over all regions." "Iran stands in solidarity with the governments of Syria and Iraq in their fight to eradicate terrorism," he added.