Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad registers for early presidential election

DUBAI, June 2. /TASS/. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who served as Iran’s president in 2005-13, has registered for the country’s early presidential election set for June 28.

"I am sure that all of the country’s problems can be solved through the maximum use of national capacities," he said at a brief press conference after his registration.

According to the IRIB TV channel, Ahmadinejad said that "a comprehensive fight against poverty and efforts to improve welfare indicators" would be one of his priorities.

The registration of candidates for the presidential election is taking place from May 30 to June 3. On June 4, the Guardian Council will start reviewing the applications to ensure that each candidate meets the necessary conditions. The final list of presidential contenders will be published on June 11.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several other government officials crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. All those aboard were killed.