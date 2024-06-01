Houthis claims next strike on US air carrier

DUBAI, June 2. /TASS/. The Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked the US air carrier Dwight Eisenhower in the Red Sea two times over the day, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

The strike was made using several missiles and drones, "which became the second attack against the air carrier over 24 hours," Sarea said on the Al Masirah TV channel.

Strikes were also delivered against a US Navy destroyer and three commercial vessels Maina, Aloraiq and Abliani, the spokesman continued.4

Houthis attacked the US Navy destroyer using several drones "with a direct hit," the spokesman said. The Maina ship was attacked in the Red Sea and then in the Arabian Sea. The Aloraiq vessel was attacked in the Indian Ocean and the Abliani ship - in the Red Sea.

On Friday night, the US and the UK made a massive strike against Houthi installations. The US Central Command said later that thirteen targets were engaged in different areas of Yemen controlled by Houthis.