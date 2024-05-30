Estonian President signed draft law on confiscation of Russian assets

VILNIUS, May 30. /TASS/. President of Estonia Alar Karis approved a draft law making it possible for local authorities to confiscate frozen assets of Russian individuals and legal entities.

"In accordance with these norms, property can be confiscated for inflicted damage if the relation is established in respect of an individual or a legal entity to performance of unlawful actions or to facilitation of performance of such actions," he said, cited by the ERR state television and radio portal.

Inclusion into the EU sanction list alone is not sufficient, Karis said. Confiscation will cover only persons "proactively participating in the military aggression or violation of rules of combat operations," he added.

The Estonian parliament passed a law on May 15 that makes possible to legalize the use of frozen Russian assets "for purposes of restoration of Ukraine." The Russian Foreign Ministry called the decision of Estonian lawmakers the theft, noting that confiscation of Russian assets breaches international law.