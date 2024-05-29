Kiev needs at least 60 Western fighter jets — presidential office adviser

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Kiev needs at least 60 Western fighter jets to protect the front line, while it would be optimal to get 100-120 combat aircraft, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, told Bloomberg.

"Kiev now needs at least 60 Western fighter jets to cover a frontline. Taking into account the length of the contact line and intensity of fighting 100-120 such planes would be optimal," Podolyak said.

Earlier, Ukraine and Belgium signed an agreement that provides for the delivery of 30 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev by 2028. A number of other European countries are also to hand over some planes, but the exact number to be sent to Kiev is not specified. Most of them will arrive not this year, but later.

Ukraine also previously asked for seven additional Patriot air defense systems that might strengthen its air defense, but has so far only received a promise from Germany to provide one such system.