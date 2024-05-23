Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi buried in Mashhad — report

DUBAI, May 23. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was laid to rest in the shrine of Imam Reza in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad, after he was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19, according to a live broadcast by IRIB television.

The footage showed hundreds of people gathered in the shrine, one of the holiest sites for Shias in Iran. About 3 million people filled the city’s streets as they followed the funeral procession.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan Province. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, Tabriz Imam Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard were also onboard the helicopter. All five passengers and three crew were killed in the crash. A commission has been created to investigate the causes of the disaster. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber became the acting President of Iran. A presidential election is called for June 28.