Russian troops escort UN Children’s Fund mission’s convoy in Syria

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish service members have escorted a convoy of the mission of the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria, Major General Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said during a briefing.

"In their areas of responsibility, Russian and Turkish servicemen escorted the convoy of the mission of the UN Children’s Fund and the International Committee of the Red Cross along the Qamishli - Assadiya - Aluk Sharqi route and back," he said.

According to Popov, the humanitarian mission’s goal was to help solve problems with water supplies for the population of the region.