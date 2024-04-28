Estonia looking at closing one more checkpoint on border with Russia in nighttime

VILNIUS, April 28. /TASS/. Estonia’s government is looking at closing the Koidula checkpoint on the border with Russia in the nighttime like it was done in Narva, Estonian Finance Minister Mart Vorklaev said.

"There are two reasons for this. First, it will mean a more thorough observation of the sanctions. Transport flow has decreased and we should not keep the border with Russia open in the nighttime. Second, it will save money," he told the ERR radio station.

However, according to the radio station, the closure of the border crossing in the nighttime may entail negative economic consequences for nearby settlements.

ERR said earlier that under the government resolution, the Narva crossing will operate from seven in the morning to eleven in the evening whereas the Koidula and Luhamaa checkpoints will stay open round the clock.