Top Hungarian diplomat warns US-NATO-EU competition in Ukraine could spark WWIII

BUDAPEST, April 22. /TASS/. The US, NATO and the European Union are essentially competing to see who can supply more weapons to Ukraine, further escalating the conflict with Russia and threatening a new world war, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said upon his arrival in Luxembourg for a joint meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers.

He emphasized that following the US Congress' decision last weekend to pass a new bill on aid for Ukraine, "European pro-war politicians want to play catch-up." "New arms deliveries and billions of euros are on the agenda today," Sijjarto wrote on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities).

"Preparations for a world war are intensifying in Brussels," the minister warned. He said that the US, NATO and the EU are now competing for the right to coordinate military aid to Ukraine, "instead of focusing on strengthening peace and finding diplomatic solutions." "Preparations for a new world war must be stopped," the Hungarian foreign minister said.

EU ministers plan to discuss the conflict in Ukraine at their meeting in Luxembourg, in particular the supply of air defense equipment, including US Patriot systems, to Kiev. They will also consider using frozen Russian assets to help Kiev.