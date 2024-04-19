Mali needs Russia’s help in energy sector to solve food problems — Agriculture Minister

RABAT, April 19. /TASS/. Mali needs Russian assistance in the energy sector to solve its food problems, the African country’s Agriculture Minister Lassine Dembele said in an interview with TASS.

"We need Russia’s assistance in the energy sector. Russia’s support in the field of security really gives good results and is encouraging, but we also need support in the energy sector. Today to ensure the development of agriculture and solve problems with food products, we need energy supply, in particular, solar energy. If Russia helps us with solar energy technologies, we will be able to solve our problems," the minister said.

"We have built several dams in Mali that allow us to accumulate and distribute water resources over vast areas that can be used for the needs of the agricultural sector. The overall potential is huge - 43.7 million hectares in the country are suitable for agriculture and livestock farming. If Russia helps us develop these areas, this will have the best impact on building and strengthening the national food security system," he went on.

"Mali has great potential in the production of milk, meat, and fisheries. But we need technical assistance, equipment, fertilizers. By the way, I would like to take this opportunity to thank President Vladimir Putin for the fact that Russia previously transferred a shipment of wheat and fertilizers to Mali," the minister said.

Dembele is taking part in the 33rd session of the regional conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which is underway in Rabat from April 18 to 20.

Food self-sufficiency is achievable

"In Mali, the demand for wheat is growing, which is caused, in particular, by the ongoing process of urbanization. In this regard, we need assistance, including logistical support, which will allow us to increase the volume of wheat production within the country. We need a permanent system that gives the opportunity to have the necessary volume of wheat in the country for various needs," the minister noted.

"I am convinced that food self-sufficiency in Africa, including the Sahel region, is possible and achievable. We have land, the sun, people. What is missing is the will and channeling of all available advantages so that we can fully provide ourselves with nutrition," he said.

"Yes, it is true that there are consequences of climate change. But at the same time, there are technologies and scientific innovations designed to mitigate the consequences of these climate changes. And I know that in Russia there are a lot of technologies and professionals in this field," Dembele said.

"Of course, the development of agriculture is hampered by security problems created by jihadist militants. But they can be solved. The leadership of our country attaches great importance to these problems. In particular, Mali took part in the creation of the "Alliance of Sahel States" (created by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in September 2023 to ensure a collective defense architecture - TASS), whose members are currently joining forces," he concluded.