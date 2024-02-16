UN chief calls for transparent investigation into Navalny’s death

NEW YORK, February 16. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a full and transparent investigation into the death of Alexey Navalny, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing.

"The UN Secretary General is shocked by the reported death in detention of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. The Secretary General expresses his condolences to Mr. Navalny’s family and calls for a full, credible and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Navalny’s reported death in custody," he said.

On February 16, the Federal Penitentiary Service’s department for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District broke the news of Alexey Navalny’s death in the penal colony where he was serving time. According to the department, Navalny felt unwell after a walk and passed out. Medical workers immediately rushed to help the convict. Resuscitation efforts on Navalny lasted more than half an hour.