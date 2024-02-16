Sahel countries band together, may create own currency — area expert

ADDIS ABABA, February 16. /TASS/. Member countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AoSS) are working toward the creation of their own currency, although this process may take years, Souley Hassane, head of the Peace and Security Department at the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), told TASS.

"Indeed, the prospect of creating [the regional group’s] own currency to take the place of the [Paris-backed West African CFA] franc is being discussed for real; however, this is not a quick process, it may take years," he said, adding that a lack of political and economic stability is typical of the countries belonging to the alliance.

"It should be noted that there is no stability in the Sahel [region], neither political nor economic. Today one regime [is in charge], tomorrow a military coup may occur that changes the ruling power. I do not rule out the possibility that they (AoSS member states - TASS) may ultimately return to ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States - TASS)," the expert added.

The head of Niger, President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland General Abdourahamane Tchiani, said earlier that a single currency to be shared by members of the Alliance of Sahel States should be created, adding that such a step would become another stage in the decolonization of the region.

Last September, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger signed the founding charter of the AoSS as a collective defense organization. The founding document stated that violations of the national sovereignty or territorial integrity of one or several of the parties to the AoSS charter would be regarded as aggression against all parties and would require their assistance, individually or collectively, up to and including the employment of military force.