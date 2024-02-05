MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Some of the weapons that Western countries have been sending to Ukraine have been discovered in the possession of Mexican drug cartels and armed groups from the Middle East, a law enforcement official told TASS.

"The weapons that are being provided to the Ukrainian armed forces have already been found in the possession of Mexican cartels and [radical Palestinian movement] Hamas," he said.

According to the unnamed official, the West’s level of mistrust in Kiev rose significantly after reports on such wayward weapons began appearing. "Western countries have now increased anti-corruption controls related to weapons supplies," he added.