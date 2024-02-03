Canada may give 1970s rockets to Ukraine instead of disposing them — TV

OTTAWA, February 3. /TASS/. Ottawa may donate to Kiev CRV7 air-to-ground attack rockets of Canadian design from the early 1970s that are slated for disposal, the CBC TV channel reported.

The Canadian Defense Ministry has 83,300 of the rockets, some of which are no longer equipped with warheads. These projectiles were decommissioned in the early 2000s. According to the TV channel, the ministry is now considering the issue of their transfer to Kiev.

The leader of the Official Opposition of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, also demanded that these munitions be sent to Ukraine at a parliamentary session on Friday. According to him, it is better to give them to Kiev than to destroy them.