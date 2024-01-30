Yemen wants China to have bigger say in Middle East affairs — Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING, January 30. /TASS/. Yemen wants China to play a bigger role in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Deng Li met with his Yemeni counterpart, Mansour Bagash, who "expressed the hope that China will play a bigger role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East," the ministry said.

The senior Yemeni diplomat lauded China for mediating relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Bagash also "highly assessed Beijing’s efforts toward a diplomatic settlement of the Yemeni crisis and showed gratitude for China’s impartial and fair position on the Palestinian-Israeli problem," it added.