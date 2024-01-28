Germany to suspend funding for UN agency helping Palestinian refugees

BERLIN, January 28. /TASS/. Germany will suspend funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East until the end of the investigation into allegations that some of the group’s employees had links to Hamas, the Foreign Ministry and the Economy Ministry said in a joint statement.

"UNRWA's role in supplying the Palestinian population is vital. It is therefore entirely appropriate that UNRWA, in light of the allegations against the organization's staff, reacted immediately and [UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe] Lazzarini took immediate action," the statement said. "Pending the outcome of the investigation, Germany, in coordination with other donor countries, will temporarily not authorize new funds for UNRWA in Gaza."

Germany will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza through other channels, according to the statement. "Just a few days ago, we increased the amount of funds for the International Committee of the Red Cross and UNICEF by 7 million euros," the ministries said.

The Netherlands on January 27 said it also suspended funds for UNRWA for the same reason.

The moves by Germany and the Netherlands follow similar measures by other countries, including the US, UK and Canada over the Hamas links. Lazzarini ordered dismissal of several of the agency’s employees due to their alleged connection to a Hamas attack on Israel last year.