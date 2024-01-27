US, China need to prevent competition from veering into conflict, Sullivan tells Wang Yi

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that armed conflict between the two countries is inadmissible, the White House said in a statement.

According to the document, Sullivan said at their meeting that "although the United States and China are in competition, both countries need to prevent it from veering into conflict or confrontation."

"The two sides held candid, substantive and constructive discussions on global and regional issues, including those related to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Middle East, DPRK, the South China Sea, and Burma," the readout said.

In addition, Sullivan told Wang Yi about "the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.