Hezbollah militants fire over 60 missiles at military facility in northern Israel

BEIRUT, January 6. /TASS/. The positions of the Israeli army in the border areas with Lebanon were subjected to intensive shelling by detachments of the armed wing of the Shiite group Kataib Hezbollah, the movement said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to it, the attacks with missiles of various types were aimed at the command center for air operations control and electronic warfare in northern Israel, which is located on Mount Meron (1,208 meters above sea level).

"Our fighters fired 62 missiles at the military facility on Mount Meron and scored a direct hit," the statement said. "The Islamic Resistance says that this operation is the first response to the assassination of the Palestinian Hamas deputy political bureau chief Saleh al-Arouri and his associates," the movement pointed out.

The Israeli army’s press service reported earlier that Lebanon fired 40 projectiles at the Meron area. Shortly after, an attack was launched against a unit shelling the Israeli territory.