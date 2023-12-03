Valdai Discussion Club to hold 16th Asian conference in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The 16th Asian conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club will be held in Moscow on December 4-5.

International experts will meet to discuss the role of countries in the region in the shaping multipolar world.

The conference will be attended by 30 experts from Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, Thailand and Japan. Before the event, its participants will also meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

The experts will discuss the processes of regional development in Asia, the potential of decreasing international tensions and globalization.