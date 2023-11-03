Iran calls on Muslims to expel Israeli ambassadors, sever diplomatic ties — Imam

TEHRAN, November 3. /TASS/. The governments of Muslim countries should expel Israel’s ambassadors and cut off diplomatic ties with the country, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi, the interim Friday Prayer Imam for Tehran, said.

"Islamic governments ought to heed the instructions of the supreme leader of the [Iranian Islamic] Revolution and sever ties with Israel, expel its ambassadors and boycott Israel," the Tasnim news agency reported, citing Seddiqi, who is one of the most prominent clerics among the Shia’s high-ranking clergy that can lead Friday prayers in Iran.

"The Islamic Ummah should support Gaza’s Mujahideen and provide any possible support," he added.

"World powers have been attempting to destroy Yemen for six years, but we have seen that Yemen has become stronger and now there is an opportunity for put up a front of resistance," the Imam said. "The treacherous and murderous America, France, England and other world powers have waged a war on the civilians in the Gaza Strip. They have failed to stand up to Iran and also they have failed stand up to either Hezbollah or Yemen."

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.