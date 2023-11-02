Hezbollah to mobilize fighters for war against Israel unless there is ceasefire in Gaza

BEIRUT, November 2. /TASS/. Leader of the Shia party Hezbollah Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah has through mediators given an ultimatum to the US, demanding an end to Israel’s military operation in Gaza by November 3, Kuwait’s Al-Jarida newspaper reports, citing Iranian diplomatic sources.

According to the sources, if the US fails to meet this demand, in his Friday televised address, Sheikh Nasrullah will announce "a general mobilization of Shia units for war with Israel and will launch military operations against Israel from all directions."

Al-Jarida notes that the Hezbollah leader agreed the ultimatum with Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, who arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper’s sources, General Qaani stated earlier at a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council that Tehran’s regional allies might lose popular support if they failed "to join the fight to support the Palestinian people."