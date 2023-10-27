Senior Iranian diplomat, Hamas discuss ceasefire between Palestine, Israel in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Political Deputy at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Ali Bagheri Kani and Abu Marzouk, a senior political leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, have discussed a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow said on its Telegram channel.

"Ali Bagheri Kani, [Iranian] deputy foreign minister for political affairs, who arrived in Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart for an exchange of opinions and bilateral talks, met with Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas politburo," the embassy said.

According to the diplomatic mission, at the meeting, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed the country’s principled stance on support for Palestine. "Tehran’s priorities in talks with foreign sides are declaring an immediate ceasefire, providing aid to people and lifting the repressive blockade of Gaza," the embassy said, quoting the deputy foreign minister.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Syria, met with his Iranian colleague in Moscow. The two diplomats noted the need for a ceasefire in the Middle East and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. Bogdanov also met with Marzouk. The delegation of the Hamas movement gave high marks to Russia’s stance on the Middle Eastern conflict and the efforts of Russian diplomacy.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and has begun delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.