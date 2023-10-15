Polish Prime Minister states readiness to form new cabinet after elections

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Incumbent Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki stated his readiness to form a new government, although the opposition received the majority of votes during the parliamentary elections.

Answering a question from a reporter if he expects to receive a mandate for establishment of a new cabinet, the politician said that "this is what will most likely happen."

According to Morawiecki, "this is Poland’s political tradition" - to task the victorious party with establishing a government.

"We will try to form a stable government that will lead the country through the hard times," the Prime Minister said, acknowledging that, during its rule, the party faces difficult problems, including the coronavirus, the crisis in Ukraine and the energy crisis, but still security the third election victory in a row.