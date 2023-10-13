Israeli infantry, tanks cross into Gaza for local raids — TV

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Israel’s infantry units and tanks entered the Gaza Strip on Friday to carry out local raids, the Israel Defense Forces told Fox News.

As Trey Yingst, a correspondent for Fox News Channel, reported, the move is not the launch of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 1,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.