Germany to introduce ban on Hamas, pro-Palestinian Samidoun activities — chancellor

BERLIN, October 12. /TASS/. German authorities will ban the activities of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas and Samidoun, the organization that supports Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"The German Interior Ministry will introduce a ban on the activities of Hamas in Germany. Such an organization as Samidoun with its members openly glorifying cruel terror attacks, will be outlawed in Germany," Scholz told the Bundestag in an official government statement on the situation in the Middle East.