Islamic Jihad claims to have attacked military facility in southern Israel with rockets

CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. The militant wing of radical Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, claims to have carried out a rocket strike on several targets in southern Israel, including an Israeli army facility, according to its Telegram channel.

"The al-Quds Brigades attacked the [Jewish settlement of] Kfar Aza with rockets and launched a rocket attack on the Fajja military facility" in the same area, the militant wing of Islamic Jihad said.

The al-Quds Brigades have shelled the kibbutz located near the Gaza Strip several times in recent days. Islamic Jihad said that it was joining the operation on Israeli territory right after the start of it was announced by the Palestinian Hamas movement.

On October 7, a group of Hamas militants entered Israel after shelling the country from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest reports, clashes and shelling have left nearly 800 Palestinians dead and more than 4,000 wounded, and about 800 Israelis dead and over 2,000 wounded.