Turkey detains 75 individuals suspected of links with banned Kurdistan Workers' Party

ISTANBUL, October 6. /TASS/. Turkish security forces on Friday detained 75 people suspected of ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in the country, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"Within the framework of Operation Heroes, 75 people were detained in 11 provinces on suspicion of having connections with a terrorist organization," the official said on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

The arrests were concentrated mostly in southeastern Turkey.

Operation Heroes was launched after the October 1 terrorist attack near the Turkish Interior Ministry’s headquarters building in Ankara. Since October 1, almost 1,000 people suspected of links to the PKK have been detained.

The Turkish government has designated the PKK as a terrorist organization and the main threat to Turkey’s national security. A war against the group has been waged since 1987 and operations targeting the group are carried out both in Turkey and in neighboring Iraq and Syria, with Turkey stationing large contingents of its armed forces on their respective borders.