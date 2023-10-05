Baku reports shelling of country’s positions on border with Armenia

BAKU, October 5. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported shelling of the country’s positions on the border with Armenia.

"On October 5, at about 2:50 p.m. (1:50 p.m. Moscow time - TASS), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli and Ashaghi Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region," the statament said.

According to the ministry, there were no casualties or damage among the personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijani armed forces.